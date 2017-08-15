US Senate candidate makes several East Texas stops

O'Rourke spoke to voters on the sidewalk outside Don Juan's On the Square after too many showed to fit in the restaurant's upstairs room. (Source: KLTV)

El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke made several stops in East Texas Tuesday as part of his chase for the Democratic ticket in the 2018 U.S. Senate race.

During bullhorn speeches and Q&A sessions in Longview, Tyler, Palestine and Nacogdoches, the candidate greeted potential voters. He addressed several parts of his platform, including easy access to mental health treatment for veterans, healthcare as a right, and introducing an 'earned path to citizenship.'

"I'm in East Texas to listen to those who I want to serve," he said, "and to better understand the needs and opportunities they see for Texas."

This is not the first time the 44-year-old candidate has been in this part of the state. His team visited Longview in April.

His presentation in Tyler on Tuesday was scheduled for the upper floor of Don Juan's On the Square, but drew more attendees than fire code would allow inside. He spoke to potential voters on the sidewalk outside.

After his four events Tuesday, the candidate continues his East Texas trip Wednesday in Lufkin. He and his team will be at Casa Ole at 5:30 pm. Afterward, they will continue further south to Beaumont and continue the campaign along the gulf.

