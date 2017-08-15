Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appeals 6-game suspension

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has officially appealed a six-game suspension from the National Football League.

NFL.com reported Elliott filed the appeal Tuesday. Elliott was suspended last week for violating the league's personal conduct policy, according to the NFL Players Association.

"The filing comes four days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Elliott after a year-long domestic violence investigation by the league determined there is 'substantial' evidence that he assaulted a woman identifying herself as his former girlfriend," NFL.com reports.

Elliott has been under investigation by the NFL for the past 13 months stemming from the alleged incident. The running back has denied the accusation.

The star running back is the third Cowboys player who will miss time this season because of a suspension. Defensive end Randy Gregory will miss the entire season. Defensive end David Irving will sit on the bench the first four games. Both Gregory and Irving reportedly violated the performance-enhancing drug policy.

A hearing date is expected to be announced in the next two weeks.

