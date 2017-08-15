Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appeals 6-game suspension

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has officially appealed a six-game suspension from the National Football League.More >>
Every high school football team in East Texas and the entire state is now in fall camp. And as always, John Tyler takes morning workouts to whole other level. Head coach Ricklan Holmes and company stepped foot on the turf at 5 a.m. sharp. Just like their normal practice routine, its a given, the Lions have high expectations entering 2017.
Carthage head coach Scott Surratt calls it ink poisoning, but the Associated Press released it preseason poll Monday. As you would expect, the reigning Class 4A Division I champions are number one in Class 4A.
About seven miles away from John Tyler off the loop, Tyler Lee held its first practice of fall camp. Clayton George gave up on the Red Raiders program after just one season, but Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest connected on a Hail Mary by hiring Kurt Traylor in June.
