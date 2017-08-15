Several cases of Cyclospora parasite reported in East Texas

The Texas Health and Human Services is reporting five cases of the parasite Cyclospora in East Texas.

The Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal disease caused by consuming food or water contaminated by the microscopic Cyclospora parasite.

According to a news release from DSHS, a spike in illnesses caused by the parasite Cyclospora in June and July has prompted the department to ask health providers to be on guard for the illness, pursue testing and report cases to their local health department.

So far this year, 230 cases have been reported in the state and 68 cases within the past month. One case has been reported in Gregg County, one case has been reported in Hunt County, one in Kaufman County, one in Panola County and one in Rains County.

The main symptom is watery diarrhea lasting a few days to a few months.

Additional symptoms may include loss of appetite, fatigue, weight loss, abdominal cramps, bloating, increased gas, nausea, vomiting and low fever. Symptoms may come and go multiple times over a period of weeks or months, according to DSHS.

Past outbreaks have been associated with imported fresh produce. DSHS said they are working with investigators to determine whether there is a common source for the current outbreak.

There were 148 cases of cyclosporiasis in Texas reported last year.

Related: 2 cases of West Nile Fever reported in East Texas

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.