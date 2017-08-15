Police: Sexually-oriented items stolen during adult store, game room burglaries

An adult store and a game room were burglarized in Coffee City and police are asking for help finding the suspects.

Coffee City police say the burglaries occurred between July 19 and July 23.

During that time, police say suspects entered the stores in the 7800 block of Highway 155 and took multiple items from the locations.

"The suspect or suspects made entry by forcibly opening a rear door and after inside, removed multiple items and caused significant damage to both buildings," the department said in a released statement.

Items taken include sexually-oriented items, copper, surveillance camera equipment and smoking materials such as pipes and hookahs.

To provide information on the case, contact the Coffee City Police Department at 903-876-4946, the Henderson County Sheriff's Department at 903-675-5128 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-8477.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.