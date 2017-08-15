Marshall P.D. SWAT raids home, five people arrested

A search warrant executed by the Marshall Police Department's SWAT team resulted in five arrests this morning.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, The Marshall Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of East Fannin Street.

The search was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

As a result, 3 firearms were recovered, one of which had been reported stolen. Also seized were 50 grams of methamphetamine, 37 grams of ecstasy, 7 grams of powder cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 29 grams of Xanax, 55 grams of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of cash.

All five occupants of the home were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

Brian Dewayne Davis, 26, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to identify, 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm.

Louis Dewayne Talley, 23, is charged with 5 counts of possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a warrant for a probation violation for possession of dangerous drugs.

Cecilia Davis, 48, was arrested for a warrant for delivering a controlled substance and charged with 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft of a firearm.

Gerald Wayne Talley, 56, was arrested for a warrant for delivering a controlled substance, 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft of a firearm.

Willie Earl Brown, 50, was arrested for a warrant for delivering a controlled substance and arrested for 5 counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft of a firearm.

