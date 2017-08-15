Driver who led Smith County officials on high speed pursuit identified

A man is in custody after leading Smith County deputies and police on a high-speed chase.

Marvin Lamond Rockmore is under arrest for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 call around 4:30 Tuesday morning, regarding the theft of a vehicle from the 14700 block of Highway 110 N.

Smith County Sheriff Deputies responded to the location and met with the complainant who gave a detailed description of Rockmore. The complainant stated that Rockmore took the vehicle without consent.

The vehicle stolen was a 2006 Ford F-150.

The vehicle was located traveling southbound on Highway 110 N.

Smith County Sheriff Deputies attempted to perform a felony stop on the vehicle, and Rockmore fled at a high rate of speed.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Rockmore was operating the vehicle very erratically and was an extreme risk to other drivers as he entered the City of Tyler. The driver was seen attempting to ram into other vehicles.

The pursuit was traveling south on the West Loop 323 approaching Hwy 64 West when the decision was made to attempt to terminate the pursuit.

The Tyler Police Department assisted and were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device.

Deputies were able to make contact with the right rear side of the vehicle, causing Rockmore to lose control. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a house at the intersection of Sunnyhill and Loop 323.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to ETMC for medical treatment.

Rockmore may face other charges.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.