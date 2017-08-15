Driver killed in one vehicle wreck in Cherokee County

One person was killed in a one vehicle crash in Cherokee County Monday night, just after 10 p.m.

Edward Wilbanks, 74, of Jacksonville, was traveling southwest on FM-747 when his vehicle went off the roadway on a curve.

Preliminary crash investigators report that Willbanks over-corrected and ran back across the roadway and struck a pole. His vehicle came to a rest in a ditch on the south side of the roadway.

Willbanks was pronounced dead at the scene by JP Phillip Grimes. His body was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

