Busy Monday for Henderson County deputies; multiple arrests involving stolen backhoe, illegal gun, drugs

Henderson County deputies had a busy Monday, making multiple arrests in 24 hours.

Deputies arrested a man who stole a backhoe and a dozer, a man with an illegal gun, drugs and a glass pipe, and a couple with methamphetamine.

A Henderson County deputy was dispatched Monday morning to County Road 4236 in the Poyner area to assist Anderson County Sheriff's Deputies who were tracking a stolen backhoe from a construction site.

A black pickup truck was discovered stuck in the mud near the stolen piece of heavy equipment.

Witnesses reported a suspect fled the scene into the nearby woods.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Criminal Justice began a search for the suspect.

Ethan Christian, 25, of Whitehouse, was captured in the area and arrested for theft of property worth more than $30,000, a third-degree felony.

Christian also had three outstanding warrants from Smith County.

Later in the day, in Seven Points, a deputy stopped a speeding car on Highway 274.

Harley Box, 32, of Seven Points, was arrested for having a prohibited weapon, suspected methamphetamine in a glass pipe, and inside a clear plastic bag.

He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without an invalid license, and two outstanding warrants.

On Tuesday, a little after 1 a.m. a deputy noticed a vehicle committing a traffic violation on Welch Lane in Gun Barrel City.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and suspected methamphetamine was found inside.

Dawneva White, 26, of Gun Barrel City, and Scott Yager, 29, of Gun Barrel City, were both taken to the Henderson County Jail. They were each charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Yager also had four outstanding traffic warrants from the Gun Barrell City Police Department.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says none of the cases are related.

Sheriff Hillhouse released a statement this morning saying “Our team has the county covered, there are laws here: don’t steal other people’s property and don’t use drugs. Break the laws, and you go to jail.”

