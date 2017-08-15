E. Texas high school experiment rocketing to International Space Station

A man is in custody after leading Smith County deputies and police on a high-speed chase..More >>
A man is in custody after leading Smith County deputies and police on a high-speed chase..More >>
Henderson County deputies had a busy Monday, making multiple arrests in 24 hours.More >>
Henderson County deputies had a busy Monday, making multiple arrests in 24 hours.More >>
One person was killed in a one vehicle crash in Cherokee County Monday night, just after 10 p.m.More >>
One person was killed in a one vehicle crash in Cherokee County Monday night, just after 10 p.m.More >>
One suspect is in custody after leading several East Texas law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning.More >>
One suspect is in custody after leading several East Texas law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning.More >>