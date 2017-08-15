One in custody after high speed motorcycle chase through multiple East Texas counties

One suspect is in custody after leading several East Texas law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning.

The chase began when a trooper attempted to stop the driver of the motorcycle for a speed violation.

According to authorities, the motorcycle pursuit started on State Highway 110 south of Tyler and continued onto Highway 135 and down Highway 69 through Cherokee County into Rusk, reaching speeds up to 125 mph.

Whitehouse, Arp, Troup, and Rusk Police, along with Highway Patrol Troopers and Cherokee County Sherrif's deputies all assisted in the chase.

Law enforcement officials temporarily lost sight of the suspect when he turned down a private drive in Rusk, on the corner of CR 2202 and CR-2201 in Cherokee County.

A Cherokee County Deputy was able to locate the suspect and place them under arrest.

The suspect is described as a white male with a black backpack, not wearing a helmet.

Officials are not releasing a name at this time.

