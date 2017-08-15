Freedom Fighters: Wilson Dickson

After being drafted as a student at Kilgore College, Wilson Dickson was inducted into the U.S. Navy and trained in the amphibious service.

"We picked that ship up and went to the Panama Canal."

The Panama Canal was only the first of many stops for Wilson during his four years in the Navy in World War II.

"We got to Leyte. When McArthur walked ashore we were there."

Dickson saw his first combat on the Pacific Island of Leyte.

"We were on one side of it and there's a mountain in the middle of it, the other side of it, Japs were still on it."

Dickson's job was to transport a group of Marines to the other side, to clear out the Japanese soldiers still entrenched there.

"We picked up the Marines and went around to the other side and let them off at a place called Ormalse."

Dickson's boat was supposed to leave the island after delivering the Marines. However, an LSM 318 was stuck on the beach and needed Dickson's help to pull them out.

"Then we got a radio message to abandon what we were doing and join the convoy."

Dickson had to leave the 318 on the beach and get back to the convoy, which was under heavy Kamikaze suicide plane attack.

"They'd pick out the biggest ship and they'd dive."

Ironically, those on the Leyte Beach who had spent the night there, returned to the convoy the next morning, only to be hit by a Kamikaze and sunk.

"The next invasion was at Lin Gay in the Gulf. That's where they landed to take Manilla."

Dickson spent his entire combat time in the Philippines. Rising to the rank of Lieutenant.

In June of 1945, he returned to the states.

"After the war was over and after they brought the ship back, I was the last officer on that ship."

At the age of 97, Wilson Dickson looks back at his service in World War II with pride.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.