Tuesday's Weather: Becoming partly cloudy, very warm and humid with afternoon temps in the lower to mid 90s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! A warm, humid start to the day with mostly cloudy skies this morning. Skies will become partly cloudy by afternoon with a nice breeze. South winds will gust up to 15 mph at times. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to mid-90s. No real rain chances in the forecast today. Temperatures overnight will barely drop into the upper 70s. Partly cloudy Wednesday and breezy again. Hot and humid tomorrow afternoon with highs reaching the mid-90s. Very slight chances for rain could return for a few areas of East Texas by late week. Chances will only be 10-20%, so many places will remain dry. That means hot, humid conditions will continue. Afternoon highs on Thursday and Friday will reach the mid-90s with a light southerly breeze. This weekend looks hot and humid as well with temperatures in the mid-90s, partly cloudy skies, and a very slight chance for an isolated shower during the late afternoon.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.