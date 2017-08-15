Palestine to introduce Andy Harvey as city's new police chief

Andy Harvey will be announced Wednesday as Police Chief of the Palestine Police Department. (Source: City of Palestine)

Andy Harvey will be introduced to the community of Palestine Wednesday as the police department's new chief, according to a news release.

The announcement was made Monday by Palestine City Manager Mike Alexander. “I am excited to name Andy as our new police chief,” Alexander said. “He brings a wealth of experience to Palestine.”

Harvey has more than 21 years of experience with the Dallas Police Department, the United States Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and the Texas Army National Guard.

Harvey previously served the Dallas Police Department as Commander of the Media Relations Unit and was the primary spokesperson for the Chief of Police and the department, an Investigative Unit Commander, and Patrol Commander of various patrol divisions, according to a news release. Harvey also commanded the Personnel and Community Engagement Divisions and is a certified master instructor with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

“I am truly honored to have been selected to serve the city of Palestine as their next police chief. I am eager to learn more about the city and lead the great officers of the Palestine Police Department,” Harvey said.

Harvey was selected from a field of four finalists through interviews, panels, and public events in Palestine.

After leading troops during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Hurricane Katrina, Harvey retired as a First Sergeant with the Texas Air National Guard, the release stated.

Harvey earned a bachelor's degree from from Midwestern State University and a master’s degree from the University of North Texas, where he also serves as an adjunct professor.



Harvey is expected to assume his duties as Palestine's police chief on August 28.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.