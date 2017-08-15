Summer harvest corn casserole by Mama Steph - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Summer harvest corn casserole by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen) (Source: Mama Steph on East Texas Kitchen)
(KLTV/KTRE) -

This delicious casserole is the perfect way to use summer's harvest to make a wonderful casserole for dinner!

Summer harvest corn casserole

3 cups fresh or frozen corn
2 small-medium tomatoes, or one large tomato, chopped (or use halved grape tomatoes)
1/2 large green bell pepper, chopped
1/2 large red bell pepper, chopped
2 jalapeno peppers, seeds removed,  finely diced
1 1/2 cups milk
5 tablespoons butter, melted
5 eggs, whisked
6 tablespoons flour
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9x9-inch or 8x12-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
2. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Pour into the baking dish.
3. Bake for 45-50 minutes, remove from oven, and allow to set for 10 minutes before serving.

Enjoy! 

Join Mama Steph on Facebook by clicking here. 

Powered by Frankly