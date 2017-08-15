Summer harvest corn casserole by Mama Steph

This delicious casserole is the perfect way to use summer's harvest to make a wonderful casserole for dinner!

Summer harvest corn casserole

3 cups fresh or frozen corn

2 small-medium tomatoes, or one large tomato, chopped (or use halved grape tomatoes)

1/2 large green bell pepper, chopped

1/2 large red bell pepper, chopped

2 jalapeno peppers, seeds removed, finely diced

1 1/2 cups milk

5 tablespoons butter, melted

5 eggs, whisked

6 tablespoons flour

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9x9-inch or 8x12-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Pour into the baking dish.

3. Bake for 45-50 minutes, remove from oven, and allow to set for 10 minutes before serving.



Enjoy!

