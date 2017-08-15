Numerous East Texas programs in AP preseason poll

Carthage head coach Scott Surratt calls it ink poisoning, but the Associated Press released it preseason poll Monday. As you would expect, the reigning Class 4A Division I champions are number one in Class 4A. And Gilmer is right behind them.

From Class 6A, John Tyler received respect and is ranked number 16.



Class 3a is loaded! Arp and West Rusk are in the same district, so that's fun. Defending champion Mineola is 14th.



And down in 2A, usual suspect Tenaha is ranked 2nd. Watch the video for all the rankings.



