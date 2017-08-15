Red Zone Rundown: Tyler Lee to "Pound the Stone" during fall camp

About seven miles away from John Tyler off the loop, Tyler Lee held its first practice of fall camp. Clayton George gave up on the Red Raiders program after just one season, but Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest connected on a Hail Mary by hiring Kurt Traylor in June.



The longtime Gilmer assistant is teaching his kids to "Pound the Stone" during preseason practices. A lot of learning is going on, but Traylor wants

the players to stay focused and give maximum effort.



The Red Raiders haven't finished above .500 since 2008, won a postseason game since 2009, or made the playoffs since 2014. But the only thing Traylor knows is how to win. He did capture three state titles with the Buckeyes under his brother Jeff.

Quarterback and Houston commit Chance Amie along with star running back LaDarius Wickware gives Lee a potent one-two punch on offense. So the objective right now, get everyone to believe in the process.



