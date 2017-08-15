Red Zone Rundown: Tyler Lee to "Pound the Stone" during fall cam - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Red Zone Rundown: Tyler Lee to "Pound the Stone" during fall camp

Amie at quarterback gives coach Traylor a great building block. Amie at quarterback gives coach Traylor a great building block.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

About seven miles away from John Tyler off the loop, Tyler Lee held its first practice of fall camp. Clayton George gave up on the Red Raiders program after just one season, but Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest connected on a Hail Mary by hiring Kurt Traylor in June.

The longtime Gilmer assistant is teaching his kids to "Pound the Stone" during preseason practices. A lot of learning is going on, but Traylor wants
the players to stay focused and give maximum effort.

The Red Raiders haven't finished above .500 since 2008, won a postseason game since 2009, or made the playoffs since 2014. But the only thing Traylor knows is how to win. He did capture three state titles with the Buckeyes under his brother Jeff.

Quarterback and Houston commit Chance Amie along with star running back LaDarius Wickware gives Lee a potent one-two punch on offense. So the objective right now, get everyone to believe in the process.

    Every high school football team in East Texas and the entire state is now in fall camp. And as always, John Tyler takes morning workouts to whole other level. Head coach Ricklan Holmes and company stepped foot on the turf at 5 a.m. sharp. Just like their normal practice routine, its a given, the Lions have high expectations entering 2017.

    Carthage head coach Scott Surratt calls it ink poisoning, but the Associated Press released it preseason poll Monday. As you would expect, the reigning Class 4A  Division I champions are number one in Class 4A.

