Red Zone Rundown: John Tyler has plenty of returning talent; expectations remain high

Every high school football team in East Texas and the entire state is now in fall camp. Class 6A and 5A programs that held a spring session, were allowed to hit the practice field Monday morning.



And as always, John Tyler takes morning workouts to whole other level. Head coach Ricklan Holmes and company stepped foot on the turf at 5 a.m. sharp. Just like their normal practice routine, its a given, the Lions have high expectations entering 2017.

The reigning co-District 11-6A champs only have to replace two players on offense. The problem is quarterback Bryson Smith is at Houston, and wide receiver

Damion Miller now plays for Texas.



Devlen Woods is taking over at QB for the Lions after playing wide receiver a year ago and will have plenty of weapons arround him. The J defense meanwhile has a chance to be special and is led by two DI commits in Dekalen Goodson and Tre Allison.

But get this, after reaching the state semifinals three times from 2011 to 2014, John Tyler hasn't advanced past the third ound the past two seasons. And that is a recipe for motivation.



