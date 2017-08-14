TJC to conduct emergency drills Wednesday

Tyler Junior College announced on Monday that an active shooter drill is planned for August 16 from 2:30 until 3 p.m.



The statement from the college reads as follows:



As Tyler Junior College prepares for its 2017-2018 academic year, employees and students need to be prepared in case of an emergency that occurs on campus. Assisted by various emergency response organizations, TJC will conduct an active shooter drill at its main campus (1400 E. Fifth St.) and TJC West Campus (1530 SSW Loop 323) on Wednesday, August 16, from 2:30 – 3:00 p.m.



During the active shooter drill, campus police will send out a series of messages which will state THIS IS A DRILL at the beginning of each communication. Following the drill, a weather emergency informational meeting will be conducted.



Officers from various law enforcement agencies including Tyler Police and FBI will assist in the drill along with representatives from Trinity Valley Community College, Kilgore College and UT Tyler.