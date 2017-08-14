Better East Texas: Solar eclipse 2017

We are still more than a week away from the famed total solar eclipse of 2017. The event, which will be experienced in some way across much of the U.S., is rare but thankfully, it won’t go uncelebrated.



Now, just to put it in perspective, this eclipse will take place on August 21 over a period of a few minutes and will be most impacting and visible across a swath of the U.S. that is less than 100 miles wide. So, yes, it will get dark that day – for a few minutes. But there is certainly a load of prepublicity and, of course, savvy marketers that are promoting travel to the heaviest impacted areas – also known as the area of totality.



You can buy special eclipse glasses, t-shirts and other memorabilia. Experts have been all over the media with predictions on animal behavior with bird and insects and reptiles going into night mode during the event.



The bottom line is that there is a load of attention being placed on the eclipse that will only last a few brief minutes, but has captured the attention of the country. So, prepare for at least a little darkness unless you have made travel plans to make it to the prime viewing area. Hopefully, this novel event will distract the country for a little while from political strife and international challenges. And hopefully, Mother Nature will cooperate and it will be a clear day – because nothing ruins an eclipse more than clouds. Happy eclipse watching, East Texas!



