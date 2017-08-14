First responders give details about Panola County plane crash

A single engine Piper goes down in a pasture. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

An East Texas plane crash Monday afternoon sent a Jefferson man to a Marshall hospital.

It happened northwest of the intersection of FM 1794 and Highway 59 in northern Panola County.

First Responders say the pilot himself called 911.

The plane was in a pasture near a pond leaning on its nose. The landing gear and prop were damaged, and although the pilot received a pretty bad cut on his head he stayed on the phone with 911 while multiple agencies searched for him, including Panola County Constable Bryan Murff.

“We attempted to locate the plane. Actually a company plane; another plane had come in and located him for us,” Murff said.

Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper was also at the scene.

“Too much is a whole lot better than not enough,” Cooper said.

Seven different departments responded to the crash, and they had a hard time locating it, but determination paid off.

“This is a different type of situation where we actually know this individual. In actuality he is a retired firefighter from Marshall Fire Department,” Cooper revealed.

Charles Mayo was a captain and had been a pilot for many years. The Chief said that Mayo was bleeding but was conscious and walking around.

“He was able to tell us exactly what happened. Of course, he works for this pipeline company and while flying he lost power to his aircraft,” Cooper explained.

The Chief says Mayo couldn’t get over to Panola County Airport.

“If there’s any pilot you want flying you he’d be the one because he was trying his best to get that thing landed in an open field. And so because of the terrain he was unable to get his nose up and so, that’s where the crash occurred,” Cooper relayed.

Cooper also said a Carthage firefighter drove Mayo through the mud to a waiting ambulance.

“He was able to communicate to the dispatcher that he had lost a lot of blood, and for this individual to say that it was more than likely a lot of blood that was lost,” Cooper added.

Chief Cooper also said when Mayo retired, he vowed to never get in another ambulance, but he thought getting in was the best choice, all things considered.

The FAA will be investigating the reason the single-engine 1952 Piper airplane went down.

