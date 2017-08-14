Hunt County residents cleaning up after campers thrown by storms

Several East Texas families are picking up the pieces after their campers were tossed aside during Saturday night's storms.

The damage happened at the Sunset resort and the 429 Marina Resort next door, right off of Lake Tawakoni, just northwest of Canton.

Those who were inside their campers during the storm spoke with us about those moments.

Ronnie Booze is taking a look around, at his home that is on its side.

"We've had some 60 miles an hour winds and everything was just fine,” says Booze.

Everything changed Saturday night, "Right before the RV jumped up in the air we heard a loud roar," says Booze.

He's one of several working through damage, but thankful they weren't hurt when they rode out the storm inside.

"Kind of jammed us up into that dresser and I was able to finally free myself and climb out. Ambulances and fire trucks and break out some windows out there get my wife," says Booze.

At the 429 Marina Resort just next door, Shelly Cunningham's camper is back upright, but she still has a tremendous amount of damage inside.

"Yeah and when I look at it I think, ‘thank God my grand babies are safe,’ because I mean look at that, it was all on top of us," says Cunningham.

There is broken glass, shattered trees, but also a push to move on from everyone there.

"You know there's nothing really you can do when something like this happens except for you know clean up afterward," says Samuel Rogers, whose camper suffered damage.

They ultimately understand that materials can be replaced.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth tells us the damage in that area is indicative of straight line winds. They say, there is no evidence of any tornadoes in that area.

There were some scratches and scrapes, but no serious injuries.

