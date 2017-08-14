700 pound slide stolen from East Texas home

It was all fun and games until someone stole a waterslide.

You can still see left over confetti from Saturday’s birthday party on Wisteria Drive, but what you won’t see is the 700 pound waterslide that was stolen from the property that night.

“We have parties, we rent slides, and nothing like this has ever happened to us,” says Nathaniel Vasquez.

Vasquez says that his family left the slide on the front lawn overnight, and the next morning all that remained was a trail of mud down the street where it had been dragged off.

“My grandma woke me up the next morning and she was like, 'the waterslide is gone,'” says Vasquez. “We were shocked, we weren’t expecting that the next morning.”

Even more shocked was Esparaza’s Party Entertainment, the company the slide was rented from.

“I am surprised because it’s too big for anyone to steal,” says Eric Esparaza. “You can’t put it in the backseat; it’s way too big, it wouldn’t fit.”

Inflatables of this size take at least 3 people and a trailer to transport.

“It was 30 feet long and 12 feet tall,” says Vasquez. “I don’t know how they could have done it that quickly.”

Disassembling these inflatables takes at least an hour. The Esparazas say this isn’t the first time an inflatable has gone missing.

“Someone we know who also rents, about two weeks ago they had a waterslide, and it was also stolen a mile away from where ours was stolen,” says Esparaza.

No word yet on who slid off with the $3,000 inflatable but, the Esparazas are hoping to get it back. They ask anyone with information on the missing waterslide to contact them through the company's Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.