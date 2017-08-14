Jacksonville police arrest man allegedly attempting to break into home

Jacksonville police have arrested a man for attempted burglary of a habitation on Monday.



Police say they were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Lakeshore Drive. The caller reported a white male attempting to break into the house through various doors, multiple times. The caller said the man appeared to be in his twenties, and was wearing wet brown shorts and no shirt.



Police officers found a person matching that description in the area. He was later identified as Justin Dafft. They said he had a kitchen knife with a broken tip in his pocket, as well as a flashlight.



Police also report that a shoeprint was found on the back steps of the residence. The print matched the shoes Dafft was wearing, police said. He was arrested for attempted burglary of a habitation and was transported to the Cherokee County Jail. He refused to be interviewed, officials said. The investigation is ongoing.



