Man in possession of phencyclidine arrested during traffic stop in Anderson County

A traffic stop led to arrest of East Texas motorcyclist in possession of controlled substance, phencyclidine.

Around 9:01 p.m. Saturday, August 11, a deputy with the Anderson County sheriff’s office performed a traffic stop on a black motorcycle on Highway 79 south.

Rory Dale Beavers, 40, was arrested after on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, after testing positive for PCP during a field test. It was later determined that Beavers was carrying approximately 4 grams of PCP.

During a search, the sheriff’s deputy Brad Colman found a glass vile on the back seat of the motorcycle.

Beavers posted his $5,000 bond on August 13.

