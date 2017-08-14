Hideaway resident wakes to find single bullet on shelf inside house

A resident at Hideaway Lake, in Smith County, woke up this morning to find a single bullet inside his house.

The head of security for the gated community called deputies this morning after discovering that a bullet had entered his home sometime during the night.

The man told officials that he never heard anything.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene and found that the bullet had entered the man's home through the wall.

The man was not injured.

Deputies do not have any information on a suspect.

The case is under investigation.

