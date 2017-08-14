White nationalists plan September 11 rally at Texas A&M, counterprotesters organize

White nationalists plan to hold a so-called "White Lives Matter" rally on campus on September 11,

The AP reports that white nationalist organizer Preston Wiginton, a former A&M student, has invited Richard Spencer to address the rally, though Spencer has not confirmed as yet. Wiginton says he was inspired by this weekend's "Unite the Right" rally in Virginia, during which a woman was killed and nineteen were injured by a white nationalist sympathizer plowing into a group of counterprotesters in his vehicle at the rally.

Just got this press release under the heading "TODAY CHARLOTTESVILLE TOMORROW TEXAS A&M" pic.twitter.com/W9q16A3Sr7 — Matthew Watkins (@MWatkinsTrib) August 12, 2017





University officials have criticized the views of the group, calling the planned "White Lives Matter" meeting "counter to the core values of Texas A&M." The group has a right to assemble under the First Amendment; Amy Smith, the university's spokesperson, says that anyone can reserve space on the public university's campus. However, many on campus are strongly against the rally's underlying purposes and plan to counterprotest.

this happened in SA yesterday as well, one in Houston, alt-right plans on speaking at TAMU, 9/11 #maroonwallhttps://t.co/rOvHyuzkdG — Jeff McIlhaney (@jbmcilhaney) August 13, 2017



A group of students at Texas A&M has begun to organize a counterprotest of their own at Rudder Plaza to decry the rally's purpose. The student group plans to form a "maroon wall" during the rally to show their opposition to the group's agenda, which they say serves only to "harass our fellow Aggies of color."





University of Texas Longhorns are supporting the Maroon Wall counterprotest, as well, calling their own to join the event on the TAMU campus.



Many affiliated with the university are expressing their unhappiness with the white nationalist event.





Gig 'Em Ags. #maroonwall



I don't know who this person is but she won my award for the greatest poster the last time these losers showed up pic.twitter.com/1VHW0O3TwW — Cheney Coker (@CGCoker) August 13, 2017

Texas A&M may be conservative, but that doesn't mean hate is welcome. Pass it back ags #maroonwall https://t.co/di2jAaJvau — Jason Druebert (@jdruebert) August 13, 2017

"While this speaker's views do not align with our values as an institution, we must follow the law, upholding the First Amendment not to discriminate based on content and provide access to a public space," Fuchs said in a message on the university's Facebook page.

Texas state lawmakers want A&M to block the rally, the AP reports.

Dallas Democratic Rep. Helen Giddings said during a House floor speech Monday that A&M administrators should "unequivocally denounce and fight against" racist groups and that Texas should reject hate in all forms with one voice. Nearly every House member stood alongside her.

Rep. Paul Workman, an Austin Republican, said a petition being circulated for A&M graduates in the House is attempting to "keep this from going on on our campus."

The AP reported that Auburn University spent almost $30,000 in legal fees in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Spencer from speaking on its campus in Alabama in April.



