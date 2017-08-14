White nationalist rally at Texas A&M canceled, chancellor says

White nationalists planned to hold a so-called "White Lives Matter" rally on campus at Texas A&M on September 11. Monday evening, after members of the senate and the house in Austin called upon TAMU Chancellor John Sharp to cancel the event, Sharp has confirmed that the event has been canceled.

Rep. John Raney announces to House that A&M Chancellor John Sharp has cancelled white supremacists' event on campus #txlege — Alexa Ura (@alexazura) August 14, 2017

BREAKING: A&M has confirmed to me that the white nationalist rally on campus has been cancelled. — Matthew Watkins (@MWatkinsTrib) August 14, 2017

The university confirmed, giving details on Monday evening. The statement on the Texas A&M Today webpage read as follows:

After consultation with law enforcement and considerable study, Texas A&M is cancelling the event scheduled by Preston Wiginton at Rudder Plaza on campus on September 11 because of concerns about the safety of its students, faculty, staff, and the public. Texas A&M changed its policy after December’s protests so that no outside individual or group could reserve campus facilities without the sponsorship of a university-sanctioned group. None of the 1200-plus campus organizations invited Preston Wiginton nor did they agree to sponsor his events in December 2016 or on September 11 of this year. With no university facilities afforded him, he chose instead to plan his event outdoors for September 11 at Rudder Plaza, in the middle of campus, during a school day, with a notification to the media under the headline “Today Charlottesville, Tomorrow Texas A&M.” Linking the tragedy of Charlottesville with the Texas A&M event creates a major security risk on our campus. Additionally, the daylong event would provide disruption to our class schedules and to student, faculty and staff movement (both bus system and pedestrian). Texas A&M’s support of the First Amendment and the freedom of speech cannot be questioned. On December 6, 2016 the university and law enforcement allowed the same speaker the opportunity to share his views, taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure a peaceful event. However, in this case, circumstances and information relating to the event have changed and the risks of threat to life and safety compel us to cancel the event. Finally, the thoughts and prayers of Aggies here on campus and around the world are with those individuals affected by the tragedy in Charlottesville.

Previous story:

The AP reports that white nationalist organizer Preston Wiginton, a former A&M student, has invited Richard Spencer to address the rally, though Spencer has not confirmed as yet. Wiginton says he was inspired by this weekend's "Unite the Right" rally in Virginia, during which a woman was killed and nineteen were injured by a white nationalist sympathizer plowing into a group of counterprotesters in his vehicle at the rally.

Just got this press release under the heading "TODAY CHARLOTTESVILLE TOMORROW TEXAS A&M" pic.twitter.com/W9q16A3Sr7 — Matthew Watkins (@MWatkinsTrib) August 12, 2017





University officials have criticized the views of the group, calling the planned "White Lives Matter" meeting "counter to the core values of Texas A&M." The group has a right to assemble under the First Amendment; Amy Smith, the university's spokesperson, says that anyone can reserve space on the public university's campus. However, many on campus are strongly against the rally's underlying purposes, and plan to counterprotest.

this happened in SA yesterday as well, one in Houston, alt-right plans on speaking at TAMU, 9/11 #maroonwallhttps://t.co/rOvHyuzkdG — Jeff McIlhaney (@jbmcilhaney) August 13, 2017



A group of students at Texas A&M has begun to organize a counterprotest of their own at Rudder Plaza to decry the rally's purpose. The student group plans to form a "maroon wall" during the rally to show their opposition to the group's agenda, which they say serves only to "harass our fellow Aggies of color."





University of Texas Longhorns are supporting the Maroon Wall counterprotest, as well, calling for their own to join the event on the TAMU campus.



Many affiliated with the university are expressing their unhappiness with the white nationalist event.





Gig 'Em Ags. #maroonwall



I don't know who this person is but she won my award for the greatest poster the last time these losers showed up pic.twitter.com/1VHW0O3TwW — Cheney Coker (@CGCoker) August 13, 2017

Texas A&M may be conservative, but that doesn't mean hate is welcome. Pass it back ags #maroonwall https://t.co/di2jAaJvau — Jason Druebert (@jdruebert) August 13, 2017

Texas state lawmakers want A&M to block the rally, the AP reports.

Dallas Democratic Rep. Helen Giddings said during a House floor speech Monday that A&M administrators should "unequivocally denounce and fight against" racist groups and that Texas should reject hate in all forms with one voice. Nearly every House member stood alongside her.

Rep. Paul Workman, an Austin Republican, said a petition being circulated for A&M graduates in the House is attempting to "keep this from going on on our campus."

A similar event is planned for September 12 at The University of Florida in Gainesville.



"While this speaker's views do not align with our values as an institution, we must follow the law, upholding the First Amendment not to discriminate based on content and provide access to a public space," UF President Kent Fuchs said in a message on the university's Facebook page.

The AP reported that Auburn University spent almost $30,000 in legal fees in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Spencer from speaking on its campus in Alabama in April.



