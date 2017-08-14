Longview man indicted, accused of robbing woman of jewelry and cash at gunpoint

A Longview man has been indicted on an aggravated robbery charge.

Terry Arnell Walker, 20, was arrested in June in connection with a May 18 crime. A woman claimed Walker stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry out of her purse and that she was robbed at gunpoint.

According to an arrest warrant, Walker was watching the woman at a pawn shop where she was picking up her jewelry. Walker then followed her to her work where he grabbed her purse off a counter.

The woman told police Walker grabbed her purse and pointed a handgun at her and said, "Do you think I’m not going to shoot you?"

The victim let go of her purse and Walker and another man who was with him ran off. The woman said the jewelry was valued at over $40,000 and that she also had $6,000 in cash in her purse.

Walker is currently in the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

