Smith County commissioners to discuss possible bond election Tuesday

A bond election is on the list of possibilities for Smith County commissioners examining financial options for implementing a $100 million, six-year comprehensive road and bridge plan, according to the commission’s meeting agenda.



The plan covers about 1,100 miles of roadway maintained by the county.



The court will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday before commissioners adjourn to executive session for a legal briefing, “regarding possible November 7, 2017, Smith County Road Bond election, including but not limited to County Official’s ethical considerations and legal obligations, consequences and limitations of road bond election,” the agenda states.



The court is scheduled to discuss and take possible action in open session following the closed-door briefing.



Residents will have a chance to speak later at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, during the Road and Bridge Strategic Planning Public Input Meeting. The hearing is planned at the R.B. Hubbard Center on East Ferguson Road in Tyler.



Residents who have filled out a participation form will have the opportunity to address the court on agenda items, which includes the 2017-2018 county budget. Comments are limited to three minutes, per the court’s rules of decorum.





