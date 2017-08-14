Videos show police pursuing stolen 18-wheeler, arrest of driver

Smith County Officials have released new videos showing the arrest of a man who allegedly stole an 18-wheeler.

The two videos show officials in pursuit of the 18-wheeler. A man is seen laying on the ground and later handcuffed by police.

According to the Smith County Sherriff's Office, Saturday afternoon they received a call of a stolen 18-wheeler from a tire business off of North Northwest Loop 323.

As Smith County Sheriff's Deputies were responding to the location, a citizen called and advised they were behind the stolen vehicle.

Smith County Sheriff's deputies were able to overtake the stolen 18-wheeler near Toll 49 and State Highway 155. A felony vehicle stop was conducted on the vehicle by two Smith County Sheriff's Office units.

Officials said a 38-year-old male subject was taken into custody and booked into the Smith County Jail. He will be charged with stealing the 18-wheeler.

The man has not been identified by officials.

