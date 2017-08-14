Lake O' the Pines investigation results expected in about 3 weeks

Texas Parks and Wildlife investigators have completed their on-scene investigation of the Aug. 5 electrocutions at Lake O’ the Pines and hope to have preliminary information in about three weeks, according to Game Warden Captain Quint Balkcom.

The 3-person boating accident and reconstruction team is continuing to follow up with witnesses this week and examine statements that were taken after the incident he said. The Boy Scouts were attending an officially sanctioned scouting event at the lake when the incident occurred.

The 3-person boating accident and reconstruction team used digital “Avatar” technology to map the area near Alley Creek, where three Boy Scouts were electrocuted when the mast of a Hobiecat catamaran came into contact with a low-hanging power line. Will Brannon, 17, and Heath Faucheux, 16, died at the scene, and 11-year-old Thomas Larry died two days later at a Shreveport hospital.

The transmission lines involved belong to Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative and released a statement saying the company is “cooperating in the investigation and will assist in the process as it moves forward.”

