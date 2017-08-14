Cherokee County officials seize more than quarter pound of drugs

Two people are in jail after police found more than a quarter of a pound of drugs during a search warrant.

On Friday, August 11 at approximately 6:30 a.m. the Cherokee County Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Cherokee County SWAT team and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) K-9 Unit executed a Narcotic Search Warrant in the 100 block of Chisum in Lakewood Subdivision on Lake Palestine.

Officials seized cash, two firearms, scales and over a quarter of a pound of methamphetamine along with various items of paraphernalia from the residence.

Callatano “Joseph” Ramirez, 41 years of Bullard, and Jennifer Richardson, 33 of Bullard were arrested at the scene.

Ramirez was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1/Felony 1 and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon,/Felony 3.

His bond was set at $125,000.

Richardson was charged with Possession of Substance in Penalty Group 1 /Felony 3 and Abandoning or Endangering a Child, a state jail felony.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

Both subjects were arraigned by Justice of the Peace, Precinct Four, Judge Rodney Wallace and remain in custody at this time.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.