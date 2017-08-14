Cherokee County officials seize more than quarter pound of drugs

The pilot involved in a plane crash this morning has been identified.More >>
A Longview man has been indicted on an aggravated robbery charge.
A bond election is on the list of possibilities for Smith County commissioners examining financial options for implementing a $100 million, six-year comprehensive road and bridge plan, according to the commission's meeting agenda.
Smith County Officials have released new video showing the arrest of a man who allegedly stole an 18-wheeler.
Texas Parks and Wildlife investigators have completed their on-scene investigation of the Aug. 5 electrocutions at Lake O' the Pines and hope to have preliminary information in about three weeks.
