Game wardens: Body of man missing on Lake Fork recovered, ID released

Game wardens confirm the body of a man who went missing on Lake Fork this weekend has been recovered.



Game Warden Quint Balkcom said that the body of Danny Frank Christian of Yantis was recovered at about 9 p.m. Texas Game Wardens and Quitman Fire Department worked together on the recovery effort. Balkcom said that the family of the victim has been notified.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Kurt Kelley had confirmed Monday morning that the man was reported missing to them Sunday around 4:45 p.m. in the Birch Creek area. His boat was left in neutral and he was nowhere to be found.

Wood County Game Wardens searched the area until sundown. The search resumed Monday morning on FM 514 in Yantis, on Lake Fork.

Balkcom tells KLTV that it is believed that Christian fell out of his boat yesterday afternoon. The boat was discovered in a cove this morning, upright. Christian's personal items were found inside the watercraft.



Christian's body has been sent for an autopsy.

Balkcom says this is the second boating recovery effort this month.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.