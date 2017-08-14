BREAKING: Wood County game wardens searching for missing man on Lake Fork

Wood County officials are looking for a male who went missing on Lake Fork this weekend.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden, Kurt Kelley, confirms with KLTV that the man was reported missing to them Sunday around 4:45 p.m.

Wood County Game Wardens searched the area until sundown. The search has resumed this morning on FM 514 in Yantis, on Lake Fork.

Texas Game Warden for Smith County, Quint Balkcom is assisting in the recovery effort.

Balkcom tells KLTV that it is believed that the man fell out of his boat yesterday afternoon. The boat was discovered in a cove this morning, upright. The man's personal items were found inside the watercraft.

Balkcom says this is the second boating recovery effort this month.

KLTV has a crew headed to the recovery scene and will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.

