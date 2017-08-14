Pilot located, being transported to hospital after plane crash south of Marshall

Emergency officials say a pilot has been found and is being transported to the hospital after a plane crash south of Marshall.

About 11 a.m., crews responded to a location off of Highway 59, south of Marshall in response to a crash.

According to an official with the Marshall Fire Department, the pilot was located and found with a severe laceration to his head. He is walking of his own power and being transported to a hospital.

Harrison County and Panola County officials also responded to the crash, which occurred near the Harrison-Panola county border line.

DPS says the pilot reported to emergency officials that he had crashed his small plane while checking pipelines.

Details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew en route to the scene and will bring you updates as we learn more.

