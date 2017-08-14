Pilot identified in morning plane crash south of Marshall

The pilot involved in a plane crash this morning has been identified.

Charles Mayo, retired Captain of the Marshall Fire Department, was piloting the plane Monday when it crashed south of Marshall.

Mayo was taken to Good Shepherd hospital with a severe laceration to his head.

DPS officials said troopers are currently on scene awaiting the arrival of FAA.

About 11 a.m., crews responded to a location off of Highway 59, south of Marshall in response to a crash.

Harrison and Panola County officials, Marshall Fire EMS, Carthage Fire Department, Beckville Fire Department, DPS, and Allegiance EMS responded to the crash, which occurred near the Harrison-Panola county border line.

DPS says Mayo reported to emergency officials that he had crashed his small plane while checking pipelines.

The plane is registered out of Arbela, Missouri and has been identified as a Piper Model PA22135 fixed wing single engine.

Panola County Airport released a statement regarding the crash.

PHOTOS: Plane crash south of Marshall, pilot hospitalized

