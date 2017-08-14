Trio charged with dealing, possession of meth in Henderson County

Three people were arrested Sunday morning after Henderson County deputies found them in possession of methamphetamine.

Jorge Pina, 29, of Chandler, Jeffery Barton, 26, of Chandler, were both charged with felonies for manufacture and delivery of a substantial amount of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Sherry Brooks, 34, of Murchison, was arrested for tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

Deputies pulled the three suspects over in a church parking lot in the Forest Grove subdivision off FM 315 early Sunday morning.

Inside the vehicle was 10 plus grams of methamphetamine, two glass pipes, plastic bags, and a scale, providing deputies enough evidence to charge Pina and Barton with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Deputies believed the drugs were being packaged for sale to other users.

Pina and Barton were taken to the Henderson County Jail. Their bonds were set at $40,000 a piece.

Brooks was released from the Henderson County Jail, Sunday, on a $5,000 bond.

