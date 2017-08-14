Two people killed in two vehicle crash in Smith County, one taken to hospital

Two people were killed, Sunday, in an afternoon wreck in Smith County.

Emily Bauman, 23, of Flint and Kevin Riggs, 54, were both killed in the crash on FM 2868, just east of Highway 155 S.

DPS says the crash happened around 4:30 during a period of heavy rain.

A preliminary report indicated that Bauman was traveling east on FM 2868 and lost control of the vehicle. She skidded into oncoming traffic and was struck by Riggs' vehicle.

Vicki Riggs, 62, a passenger, was taken to ETMC-Tyler in critical condition.

Kevin Riggs and Bauman were pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Shamburger.

