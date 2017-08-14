Monday's Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance for a few showers again today. Highs in the lower 90s.

Starting out with clouds and a few showers this morning. Early in the day will be our best rain chances and most of the rain should stay in the northern half of East Texas. Warm, humid conditions will continue into the afternoon, with just a slight chance for a shower or two popping up later today. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 90s, but will feel more like the mid to upper 90s because of the high humidity.



After today, rain chances will decrease and become very slim for the rest of the week. Partly cloudy skies tomorrow with south winds and high temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s.



A warming trend through mid week means afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 90s by Wednesday. South winds could be breezy at times Wednesday and through the end of the week.



Thursday and Friday look hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid 90s, but feeling even warmer thanks to the humidity.



The weekend looks mostly sunny, hot and humid with temperatures once again reaching the mid 90s each afternoon.



