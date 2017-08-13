Many months later, the Canton tornadoes are no longer daily conversation for many East Texans. But, there is a group that realizes the challenges are still very real for those still recovering. Jamey Boyum has a new report at 10 about the service to let tornado victims know they are not alone.
Bob Hallmark has a new report on the image investigators hope will help lead them to the robbers who held up a bank in Diana. He'll show it to you and explain what's next.
Meteorologist Jessica Faith is tracking all of this rain for you. Watch her new forecast at 10 as she explains whether you should expect more precipitation from the weather where you live.
Some Victims of the Van Zandt County tornadoes of April 29 still don’t have repairs completed on their damaged homes.More >>
Five teenagers were arrested after a Sunday morning robbery.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several East Texas counties.More >>
The Longview Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting.More >>
The American Psychological Association released a new study saying that social isolation and loneliness may be a greater threat to public health than obesity.More >>
