Bank robbery suspects in Diana still sought by law enforcement

East Texas investigators are still on the trail of at least three people wanted for a bank robbery.

The Security State bank of Diana was robbed around 5 o'clock Friday evening.

An image shared on Facebook, shows the 3 people suspected in the Friday armed robbery of the bank.

Significantly the image shows the men approaching the bank from the back drive through area, where investigators had spent a lengthy time searching two days earlier.

Something that may be helping law enforcement right now is a number of security cameras from different area businesses, all pointed in the direction of the bank.

Hope is that an image might reveal a car or a license plate.

Some locals believe the trio could not have known the routine of the bank, the time that would be most advantageous to strike, unless they were watching.

One suspect is wearing all dark clothing, a second wearing dark pants and a white shirt, and a third wearing dark pants and a grey shirt.

The idea that they had spent time watching the town and the bank, gives some a very uneasy feeling.

"It's a small town, small place like this, someone would rob it. Now you want to pay a lot more attention to your surroundings versus where you would

just get out of your truck and walk straight to the store," says concerned citizen Greg Hughes.

Investigators continue to search for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Upshur county sheriff’s office.



