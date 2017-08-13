Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for several ETX counties

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several East Texas counties.

This story will update as changes occur.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cherokee, Smith and Rusk counties until 6:15 p.m.

According to the NWS service, at 5: 27 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located over Mixon, or 8 miles north of Jacksonville, moving east at 20 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

NWS said hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Overton, Bullard, Troup, New London, Arp, Mount Selman, Mixon, Turnertown, Joinerville, Concord and Brachfield.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.