Longview PD investigating shooting, victim in hospital - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview PD investigating shooting, victim in hospital

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

The Longview Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting. 

According to Longview PD, the shooting occurred around 12:10 a.m. at the 4100 block of Gilmer Road. 

Police said the victim is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no suspect has been arrested at this time. 

