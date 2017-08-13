5 teenagers arrested after Tyler gas station robbery

Five teenagers were arrested after a Sunday morning robbery.

According to the Tyler Police Department, at 4:42 a.m. police responded to the Kidd Jones located at 5015 S. Broadway and Shiloh in reference to an aggravated robbery that just occurred.

The clerk told officers that 5 young suspects entered the store displaying handguns who demanded cash and packs of cigarettes. The suspects fled on foot after taking the items.

Officers immediately searched the area and located the suspects hiding behind a business located in the 4800 block of Old Bullard Road.

According to police, all five suspects were taken into custody and placed under arrest for aggravated robbery.

Officers recovered all items that were stolen from Kidd Jones along with 5 airsoft handguns that were displayed during the robbery.

Jontel Cruse, 17 of Tyler, James Inlow, 17 of Tyler, and three other teenagers, ages 16, 15 and 13 also from Tyler were arrested.

The two adult suspects were placed into Smith County Jail and the three juvenile were placed into the Juvenile Attention Center.

Tyler police determined that all five suspects were reported as runaways from a local youth center in Tyler the evening of August 12.

No injuries were reported.

Inlow and Cruse are currently in the Smith County Jail, each under a $75,000 bond.

