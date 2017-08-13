Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala celebrates 30 years of giving

The annual Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala befitting the American Cancer Society celebrated 30 years Saturday.

The event raises funds for cancer research through live and silent auctions as well as drawings.

Patrons of the cause danced the night away with a live performance by country music star Trace Adkins.

Cancer survivors we're also honored for their fight.

Brinda Simmons is an 11-year cancer survivor and says events like this help “supply products that we can use”.

On average, the event supplies enough funds to help patients in 40 counties in East Texas.

