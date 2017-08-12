Over 1,000 East Texans without power after Saturday storms

Thousands of East Texans are without power after strong storms impacted the area Saturday.

As of 9:11 p.m., Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting over 1,000 customers without power. 679 customers are without power in Van Zandt County, 422 in Henderson County and 16 in Kaufman County.

SWEPCO is reporting over 100 customers without power in East Texas. 125 customers are without power in Van Zandt County and 31 customers are without power in Harrison County.

ONCOR is reporting over 200 customers without power in East Texas. 120 customers are without power in Van Zandt County, 150 customers are without power in Henderson County, 157 customers are without power in Smith County.

Wood County Electric Cooperative is reporting over 600 customers without power. 664 customers are without power in Smith County and 22 are without power in Van Zandt County.

See a map of SWEPCO outages here.

See a map of Oncor outages here.

See a map of Rusk County Rural Electric outages here.

See a map of Wood County Electric Cooperative outages here.

See a map of Upshur Rural Electric outages here.

See a map of Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative outages here.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.