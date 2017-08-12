Majority of power restored, over 1,000 East Texans without power after severe storms

Thousands of East Texans were without power Saturday after strong storms impacted the area.

As of 11:11 a.m. Sunday, Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting less than 30 customers without power. 14 customers are without power in Van Zandt County, 2 in Henderson County and 1 in Kaufman County.

SWEPCO is reporting over 50 customers without power in East Texas. 83 customers are without power in Gregg County and 7 customers are without power in Harrison County.

ONCOR is reporting over 500 customers without power in East Texas. 526 customers are without power in in Smith County and 279 customers are without power in Henderson County.

See a map of SWEPCO outages here.

See a map of Oncor outages here.

See a map of Rusk County Rural Electric outages here.

See a map of Wood County Electric Cooperative outages here.

See a map of Upshur Rural Electric outages here.

See a map of Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative outages here.

