Tornado warnings issued for ETX counties

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning.

This story will update as changes occur.

According to NWS, At 7:18 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Canton, moving east at 15 mph.

Hazard is tornado and half dollar size hail.

Impact flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Van Zandt County including the town of Colfax.

