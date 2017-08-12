Tornado warnings expired for ETX counties

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Van Zandt County.

According to NWS, At 7:18 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Canton, moving east at 15 mph.

NWS said there was a hazard of a tornado and half dollar size hail. The warning expired at 8:00 p.m.

According to City of Van Fire Department Officials, NWS alerted them to a radar indicated tornado in Myrtle Springs area moving east. Officials said that the report was followed by another report that tornado was on the ground.

Officials said they activated the outdoor warning sirens approximately ten minutes from the predicted passing of this storm.

At this time the track has moved well south, expected to have impacted the Tundra and Ben Wheeler areas.

Several power outages were reported in East Texas. A list can be found here.

