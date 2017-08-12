Man arrested after allegedly stealing 18-wheeler in Smith County

A man was arrested after a felony vehicle stop Saturday.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, early afternoon, the Smith County Sheriff's Office received a call of a stolen 18-wheeler from a tire business off of North Northwest Loop 323.

As Smith County Sheriff's Deputies were responding to the location, a citizen called and advised they were behind the stolen vehicle.

Smith County Sheriff's deputies were able to overtake the stolen 18-wheeler near Toll 49 and State Highway 155. A felony vehicle stop was conducted on the vehicle by two Smith County Sheriff's Office units.

Officials said a 38-year-old male subject was taken into custody and booked into the Smith County Jail. He will be charged with stealing the 18-wheeler.

Officials said the investigation continues.

